Shaheen Shah Afridi leaps into top 10 of ICC T20 rankings
LAHORE – Pakistani paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has climbed four spots and entered the top ten list of T20 bowlers.
Youngblood Afridi has achieved a career-best ranking in the latest ICC T20 Rankings after a notable performance in the historic series against Australia.
Afridi, 22, becomes the only Pakistani player named in the top 10 positions in the bowling category. In the recent limited-over fixture against Aussies, he finished with figures of 2/21 off four overs.
Standing at an imposing 6ft 6ins, Shaheen Afridi remained a consistent wicket-taker across all the formats of the game. His most special performance came in T20 World Cup 2021 when he destroyed the top-order of the arch-rival India team and finished with figures of 3/31.
South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi was named as the top bowler in the latest ICC T20 rankings who was followed by Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Afghan seamer Rashid Khan. Waninidu Haasranga, Anrich Nort Je, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Nasum Ahmed also make it to top 10.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s all-format captain and flamboyant hitter Babar Azam has maintained his top position in the latest rankings with his inspiring form. The top ODI player amassed 66 off 46 balls, which unfortunately came in a losing cause.
