PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad gets bail in ECP firing case

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in federal capital approved post-arrest bail of PTI lawmaker Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati in a case related to firing outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ATC Judge Raja Jawwad Abbas approved the bail after Swati’s counsel Babar Awan submitted his arguments in the case.

The court has ordered the PTI MNA to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Last week, police booked Pakistan Swati and his two gunmen, belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, on terrorism charges for allegedly opened fire on the police party deployed on security duty outside the top election body.

The PTI leader, who hails from Mansehra, was also charged with attempted murder, violation of Section 144, and abetment. Swati and his guards were shouting slogans against ECP after PTI chairman Imran Khan was disqualified in the Toshakhan reference.

According to the FIR, Swati’s guards fired directly at the police party after they were ordered by the PTI lawmaker, however, the policemen narrowly escaped the gunfire.