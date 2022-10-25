German ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability     

06:45 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
German ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan's efforts for regional stability     
RAWALPINDI – German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, ISPR said in a statement.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Germany. He congratulated the dignitary on assuming the office of Ambassador and expressed hope that relations between the two countries will further prosper.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. 

