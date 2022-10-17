Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas meets COAS Bajwa in Rawalpindi
Share
RAWALPINDI – Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, said ISPR.
The Norwegian envoy expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan. According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation came under discussion. Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
The COAS has been holding meetings with several foreign dignitaries lately.
On October 12, the COAS met UN Under-Secretary-General Department of Peacekeeping Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix.
Five terrorists killed in gun battle with CTD in ... 10:05 AM | 17 Oct, 2022
QUETTA – Counter Terrorism Department killed five terrorists in the Mastung district of Balochistan on ...
-
- Meesha Shafi joins hands with Amazon Prime India for Hush Hush series07:55 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
- Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas meets COAS Bajwa in ...07:42 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
- Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana celebrate Sanjay Kapoor's birthday ...07:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
- ABL presents Fintech Hackathon 2022 in collaboration with National ...06:52 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
-
- Alizeh Shah dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal shoot05:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
- Ahsan Khan wins hearts with new video04:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022