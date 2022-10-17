Five terrorists killed in gun battle with CTD in Balochistan’s Mastung

QUETTA – Counter Terrorism Department killed five terrorists in the Mastung district of Balochistan on Sunday.

Reports in local media said the militants were killed after a heavy gun battle in the southwestern region.

Forces conducted a raid in the Splinji area of Mastung district after which a heavy exchange of fire took place which continued for hours.

The terror outfit members hurled hand grenades, leaving three security personnel injured who were rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

After the five-hour-long gun battle, the dead bodies of the militants were shifted to a local medical facility for medico-legal procedures.

CTD officials also claimed to recover a heavy cache of arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists who were involved in attacks on citizens and government installations, and they had plans to target security forces and pilgrims.