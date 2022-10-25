'Joyland' all set for its US premiere at American Film Institute Festival 2022
Web Desk
07:08 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
'Joyland' all set for its US premiere at American Film Institute Festival 2022
Source: Khoosat Films (Instagram)
Share

Saim Sadiq’s debut feature film Joyland has gained widespread applause across the globe and the film continues to break records at international film festivals.

Now, Joyland is all set to have its US premiere at the American Film Institute Festival in November.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of Khoosat films announced the amazing news, leaving the fans thrilled.

“Joyland will have its US premiere in November at the American Film Institute Festival 2022. The cinematic trailblazer that has been accumulating historic milestones and accolades for Pakistan at the world stage will make its US premiere at the AFI @americanfilminstitute being held in LA this year. Check out the official AFI website for screening schedules.”

The film has been written and directed by Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Lauren Mann.

The film’s ensemble cast includes debutantes Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq alongside some of Pakistan’s beloved and respected actors like Gilani, Sania Saeed, Sohail Sameer and Salmaan Peerzada.

The film has also been selected as Pakistan’s official entry to Oscars 2023. It s all set to release all across Pakistan on November 18, 2022. 

‘Joyland’: First Pakistani Cannes winner gets ... 07:45 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

Directors of the highly anticipated and internationally acclaimed Pakistani film Joyland, Saim Sadiq and Sarmad ...

More From This Category
Celebrities support Aliza Sultan after she ...
05:50 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
07:37 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
YouTuber Ducky Bhai rushed to hospital after dog ...
06:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Syra Yousaf's new glamorous look breaks the ...
05:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
TikToker Dolly sets temperature soaring with ...
04:50 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Saba Qamar sizzles in her latest Instagram video
04:26 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities support Aliza Sultan after she submits domestic violence evidence against ...
05:50 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr