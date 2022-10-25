'Joyland' all set for its US premiere at American Film Institute Festival 2022

Saim Sadiq’s debut feature film Joyland has gained widespread applause across the globe and the film continues to break records at international film festivals.

Now, Joyland is all set to have its US premiere at the American Film Institute Festival in November.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of Khoosat films announced the amazing news, leaving the fans thrilled.

“Joyland will have its US premiere in November at the American Film Institute Festival 2022. The cinematic trailblazer that has been accumulating historic milestones and accolades for Pakistan at the world stage will make its US premiere at the AFI @americanfilminstitute being held in LA this year. Check out the official AFI website for screening schedules.”

The film has been written and directed by Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Lauren Mann.

The film’s ensemble cast includes debutantes Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq alongside some of Pakistan’s beloved and respected actors like Gilani, Sania Saeed, Sohail Sameer and Salmaan Peerzada.

The film has also been selected as Pakistan’s official entry to Oscars 2023. It s all set to release all across Pakistan on November 18, 2022.