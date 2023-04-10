Canadian man charged for desecrating Holy Quran, hurling threats at Markham mosque

OTTAWA – Canadian national, who stormed Markhan mosque, last week desecrated Holy Quran and hurled racial slurs at worshippers, was charged with hate crime and other serious offences.
The Islamophobic incident comes during the Ramadan, when Muslims flock to mosques for prayers and special lessons.
The suspect identified as Sharan Karunakaran, was detained in Toronto last week and has been charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and dangerous driving.
International media quoting Canadian police said they charged suspect with hurling threats, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving. He will be presented at Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Newmarket tomorrow on Tuesday.
The recent incident sparked widespread condemnation from local officials, including Trade Minister, who said violence and Islamophobia has no place in Canadian community.
Muslims face scores of hate attacks in recent years including 2021 hit-and-run case, the fatal stabbing of a volunteer caretaker outside a Toronto mosque, and attack on a mosque in Quebec City.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.