Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Man kills cousin, chops off his thumb to withdraw Rs1mn through biometric ATM service

Auto Draft

SHEIKHUPURA – A man killed his cousin and chopped off his thumb to withdraw a big amount from through biometric ATM service in an area of Sheikhupura.

Police said the body of the victim was recovered from a car, adding that he was a son of the suspect’s maternal aunt.

The suspect first killed the close relative and later took away his thumb after chopping it off from the body.

He later went to an ATM machine and withdrew Rs1 million from the victim’s account, police said, adding that he along with other accomplice caught when they were going to throw the body in a canal.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 278.9
Euro EUR 288.85 291.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.35 351.85
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.6 741.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.2 200.6
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 39.01 39.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.36 35.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.95 904.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.93 62.53
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.27 164.27
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.88 25.18
Omani Riyal OMR 718 726.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.65 76.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Krona SEK 25.2 25.5
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search