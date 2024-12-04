Man kills cousin, chops off his thumb to withdraw Rs1mn through biometric ATM service

SHEIKHUPURA – A man killed his cousin and chopped off his thumb to withdraw a big amount from through biometric ATM service in an area of Sheikhupura.

Police said the body of the victim was recovered from a car, adding that he was a son of the suspect’s maternal aunt.

The suspect first killed the close relative and later took away his thumb after chopping it off from the body.

He later went to an ATM machine and withdrew Rs1 million from the victim’s account, police said, adding that he along with other accomplice caught when they were going to throw the body in a canal.