Pakistan take on New Zealand in 4th T20I today

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to face off in the fourth T20I of their five-match series today (Thursday) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

In the ongoing series, each team has claimed one victory, with one game called off due to rain. Pakistan won the second match, but New Zealand responded with a strong performance in the third game to even the series at 1-1.

New Zealand's performance in the second match was lackluster, as they suffered a 7-wicket defeat after scoring just 90 runs.

However, they made a strong comeback in the third match, successfully chasing the target of 179 runs in only 18.2 overs. This achievement was largely due to Mark Chapman's unbeaten 87 off 42 balls.

Head to Head record

In T20 cricket, Pakistan boasts a strong head-to-head record against New Zealand, having won 22 of the 41 matches between the two sides. New Zealand, on the other hand, has secured 18 victories, with one match ending in a 'No Result.'

Playing XIs:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Irfan Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand:

Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke