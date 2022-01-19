Pakistan’s long-time radio icon Yawar Mehdi passes away

ISLAMABAD – Yawar Mehdi, a longtime radio icon has passed away after a prolonged illness, local media said Wednesday.

Mehdi's funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr prayers at Imambargah-e-Kazmain, Sadaat Colony, Shah Faisal in Sindh capital Karachi today.

He joined Radio Pakistan in 1962 as a producer career and a broadcaster while his career spanned more than 40 years. Mehdi served for a long time for the national public broadcaster as a producer of programme Bazm-e-Talaba. He was famous in the academic, and literary circles for being instrumental in the development of the Arts Council, Karachi.

He educated and inspired young poets and writers by introducing them to a variety of artists, poets, and writers. Senators Khushbakht Shujaat, Raza Rabbani, and late poet Parveen Shakir and Asad Ashraf Malik were among his noted students.

The famous radio personality had served as the station director as well and played a key role in the development of the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi.

Adabi Mahakma, World Cricket Quiz, Custom Kay Qavaneen, Daramdaat Baramdaat, Abr Kia Cheez Hai Hawa Kia Hai, Aap Pe Guftgu Karain, Shab Ko Hai Ganjeenayay Gohar Khola, Behtareen Kitab, Autograph Book, Meri Dairy, and Meri Tehqeeq are some of his noted programmes.