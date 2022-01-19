Pakistan’s long-time radio icon Yawar Mehdi passes away
Web Desk
11:24 AM | 19 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s long-time radio icon Yawar Mehdi passes away
Share

ISLAMABAD – Yawar Mehdi, a longtime radio icon has passed away after a prolonged illness, local media said Wednesday.

Mehdi's funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr prayers at Imambargah-e-Kazmain, Sadaat Colony, Shah Faisal in Sindh capital Karachi today.

He joined Radio Pakistan in 1962 as a producer career and a broadcaster while his career spanned more than 40 years. Mehdi served for a long time for the national public broadcaster as a producer of programme Bazm-e-Talaba. He was famous in the academic, and literary circles for being instrumental in the development of the Arts Council, Karachi.

He educated and inspired young poets and writers by introducing them to a variety of artists, poets, and writers. Senators Khushbakht Shujaat, Raza Rabbani, and late poet Parveen Shakir and Asad Ashraf Malik were among his noted students.

The famous radio personality had served as the station director as well and played a key role in the development of the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi.

‘Uncle Sargam’ — Renowned columnist, TV ... 09:19 PM | 14 May, 2021

Pakistan’s award-winning puppeteer and TV director Farooq Qaiser, who shot to fame with Uncle Sargam character, ...

Adabi Mahakma, World Cricket Quiz, Custom Kay Qavaneen, Daramdaat Baramdaat, Abr Kia Cheez Hai Hawa Kia Hai, Aap Pe Guftgu Karain, Shab Ko Hai Ganjeenayay Gohar Khola, Behtareen Kitab, Autograph Book, Meri Dairy, and Meri Tehqeeq are some of his noted programmes.

More From This Category
50pc attendance in schools as NCOC imposes stern ...
12:24 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif contracts coronavirus again
11:51 AM | 19 Jan, 2022
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan ...
10:12 AM | 19 Jan, 2022
Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid cases for the ...
09:28 AM | 19 Jan, 2022
Sara Gill makes history by becoming Pakistan's ...
11:57 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Pakistan increases tax on mobile phone recharge
10:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani lands in hot waters over fight with former manager 
05:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr