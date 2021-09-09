Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's kissing video draws public backlash
Jalan star Minal Khan’s wedding festivities are grand and brimming with joy and lavish decor. The latest event to create frenzy on the internet is the dreamy marigold-filled Mayun.
Lovebirds Minal Khan and Mohsin Ahsan Ikram’s Mayun took place on Wednesday night, and needless to say, the festive celebration had an overload of beautiful flowers and beaming faces.
The star-studded night was a traditional affair and the blushing bride was a sight to behold in her minimal yellow kameez and gharara.
The couple posed for some charming portraits looking as loved up as ever but netizens were clearly displeased with the public display of affection.
In particular, a video has surfaced on the internet where the happy groom is spotted kissing his wife-to-be Minal.
Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors lambasted the couple and directed demeaning remarks towards them whilst slamming their actions.
Celebrities from the entertainment fraternity were also present including Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, Kinza Hashmi, Areeba Habib and Amna Ilyas.
Minal and Ahsan will be tying the knot on September 10 with their Valima ceremony on September 12.
