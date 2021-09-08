Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's dance video goes viral
03:15 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's dance video goes viral
The wedding festivities of the much-adored celebrity couple Minal Khan and fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have officially begun with a fun-filled Dholki on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The couple danced their heart out and needless to say, they looked super happy and excited. Donning a gorgeous coral outfit, the blushing bride Minal looked stunning while the groom also looked handsome.

Grooving to peppy dance numbers, the couple's dance video has gone viral on social media platforms. Comments poured as fans swooned over their killer dance moves.

Dazzling across the dance floor, everyone danced their heart out but one thing that stood out was Minal and Ahsan shaking a leg on the iconic song Lal Ghagra.

Charming their massive fan following, adorable photos and videos flooded the internet. 

Minal and Ahsan will be tying the knot on September 10 with their Valima ceremony on September 12.

