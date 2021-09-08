Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's fun-filled dholki wins hearts
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's wedding festivities has kickstarted with a dreamy dholki celebration.
Needless to say, the bright dholki was picture perfect as the lovebirds danced their heart out. Starting the wedding shenanigans with a fun-filled dholak, glimpses for the festivities became the talk of the town.
The handsome groom and blushing bride gave a virtual tour of the exuberant canopy and a well-set event. The 22-year-old star was dressed to the nines in a bright coral dress looking beyond stunning. Here are the pictures for the event.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Despite garnering mixed reactions, the couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private life and this time around fans loved their vibrant celebration.
A dreamy engagement for the duo, the celebrity couple exchanged rings in a private ceremony on June 11, 2021.
Minal and Ahsan will be tying the knot on September 10 with their Valima ceremony on September 12.
