Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor click a star-studded selfie with Neha Kakkar

The hype around our celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor can leave the Internet into a frenzy with one selfie and today is no exception.

Apart from the gorgeous couple gracing the frame, the star-studded picture has Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh posing for the camera too.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star turned to her Instagram handle and shared the adorable click, leaving her fan following thrilled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the other hand, the Deewnagi actor also posted the photo with the caption “Jub we met” followed by a heart emoticon alongside tagging Neha and Rohanpreet.

While the picture might be clicked in Dubai, the duo did not mention the date of their meeting with the Bollywood stars.

Reciprocating the love, the O Saki Saki singer praised the couple saying “God bless you both! You’re both so beautiful” along with a heart emoticon.

The Chupke Chupke star replied enthusiastically and commented, "You two are love".

On the work front, Ayeza has been lauded in the drama serial Laapata while Danish Taimoor's spectacular performance in Ishq Hai has been loved by the drama buffs.