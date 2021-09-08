Info Minister reveals 'reasons' behind ISI Chief's visit to Kabul

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry termed ISI chief visit the only viable option for discussing issues in the absence of a formal government.

In an interview with BBC, Chaudhry said that the visit of Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed to the Afghan capital was need of the hour as it was the only framework to communicate in the absence of government in Afghanistan.

ISI chief is not the 1st intelligence chief, who visited Kabul. As per media reports,the intelligence chiefs of USA, Turkey & Qatar also visited Kabul.

In the absence of any formal govt, such unconventional contacts are necessary for discussion on various issues. @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/Pb2wn49de4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 8, 2021

The ruling party minister also mentioned that ‘Gen. Faiz Hameed is not the first intelligence chief to visit Kabul’, he said the CIA, Turkish and Qatari intelligence chiefs visited the war raked country before him.

‘Pakistan has some deep issues with neighboring country including the expansion of ISIS and TTP along with the refugees’, he said while adding that Pakistan has to have an informal line of communication.

Responding to a query, he said that it will be not right to say that Pakistan has no engagement with the Taliban, adding that “It was Pakistan's and Afghanistan's engagement that enabled the evacuation of thousands of people in Kabul”.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry rubbished Indian media reports that Pakistan helped the Taliban in the attack on Panjshir. “India came up with a fake story and even used a video game to demonstrate that Pakistan is helping the attack on Panjshir”, he said.