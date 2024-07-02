Historic as Aalia Neelum appointed first woman LHC chief justice

LAHORE – In a historic development, Justice Aalia Neelum has been appointed as first woman chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

She would replace outgoing chief justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, who has been elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) unanimously approved her name in a meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. The council also considered the names of Justice Shujat Ali Khan, Justice Baqar Najafi for the coveted post.

She was at third place on the seniority list.

Who is Justice Aalia Neelum?

Aalia Neelum was born on November 12, 1966 and got LL.B. degree from University of the Punjab, Pakistan in 1995 and enrolled as an Advocate on 01.02.1996.

She was elevated to the Bench of this high court on April 12, 2013 and has rendered numerous reported judgments on numerous important issues. She took oath as LHC judge on March 16, 2015.

Her educational qualifications include LLB, M.A. (Political Science), Diploma in Sharia Law from the Islamic University of Islamabad, Diploma in Advance Sharia Law, Diploma in Intellectual Property Rights, and B.Ed.

She got enrolled as advocate High Court on Feb 07, 1998 and as an Advocate Supreme Court September 27, 2008.

Her area of practice and consultancy covered Constitutional Law, White-Collar Crime, Civil, Criminal, Anti Terrorism laws, NAB, Banking Offences, Special Central Courts Law, and Banking Laws.