German Consulate Karachi launches dedicated visa section for Pakistanis

In a landmark decision for Pakistani travelers, the German Consulate in Karachi has officially reopened its visa section, reinstating direct visa application services for Pakistani citizens. This move marks a significant shift in consular operations, offering a more streamlined process for those seeking to visit Germany.
Previously, due to security concerns, the German Consulate had closed its visa section to non-European applicants, compelling them to apply through alternate channels. The recent reopening is expected to greatly enhance convenience for Pakistani nationals, facilitating direct and efficient processing of visa applications.
New Visa Section: The consulate has inaugurated a dedicated visa section specifically for Pakistani nationals, aimed at providing a more accessible and efficient application process.
Application Process: Pakistani travelers can now submit their visa applications directly at the consulate in Karachi, bypassing the previous need for external processing channels.
Security Concerns Addressed: The decision to resume operations follows the resolution of prior security issues that had led to the suspension of visa services for non-European applicants.
This reopening is part of Germany’s broader initiative to improve accessibility to its consular services for international travelers. With this move, Pakistani citizens will benefit from a more straightforward and convenient visa application experience.
For further details on visa applications and requirements, individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the German Consulate in Karachi or contact their office directly.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
