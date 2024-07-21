Search

German Consulate Karachi launches dedicated visa section for Pakistanis

07:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2024
german consulate

In a landmark decision for Pakistani travelers, the German Consulate in Karachi has officially reopened its visa section, reinstating direct visa application services for Pakistani citizens. This move marks a significant shift in consular operations, offering a more streamlined process for those seeking to visit Germany.

Previously, due to security concerns, the German Consulate had closed its visa section to non-European applicants, compelling them to apply through alternate channels. The recent reopening is expected to greatly enhance convenience for Pakistani nationals, facilitating direct and efficient processing of visa applications.

Key Developments

New Visa Section: The consulate has inaugurated a dedicated visa section specifically for Pakistani nationals, aimed at providing a more accessible and efficient application process.

Application Process: Pakistani travelers can now submit their visa applications directly at the consulate in Karachi, bypassing the previous need for external processing channels.

Security Concerns Addressed: The decision to resume operations follows the resolution of prior security issues that had led to the suspension of visa services for non-European applicants.

This reopening is part of Germany’s broader initiative to improve accessibility to its consular services for international travelers. With this move, Pakistani citizens will benefit from a more straightforward and convenient visa application experience.

For further details on visa applications and requirements, individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the German Consulate in Karachi or contact their office directly.

