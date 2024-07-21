Pakistan summons German ambassador over attack on consulate in Frankfurt

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Sunday summoned Germany's ambassador to Islamabad, Alfred Grannas, to express concern over an attack on its consulate in Frankfurt by what it described as a "gang of extremists".
Footage circulating on social media showed a large crowd carrying Afghanistan's national flag, breaching the fence of the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, and removing Pakistan's flag.
According to various Pakistani media reports, the attackers were reportedly Afghan nationals who pelted the consulate with stones during their protest.
"We have conveyed our serious concerns [over the attack on Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt]," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.
The spokesperson condemned the attack and urged German authorities to take action and arrest those involved.
"Pakistan strongly condemns yesterday’s attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, and the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular mission," Baloch stated.
Baloch emphasized that under the Vienna Convention of 1963, it is the host country's responsibility to protect the sanctity of consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats.
"In yesterday’s incident, the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its cons
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.