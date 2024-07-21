Pakistan summons German ambassador over attack on consulate in Frankfurt

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Sunday summoned Germany's ambassador to Islamabad, Alfred Grannas, to express concern over an attack on its consulate in Frankfurt by what it described as a "gang of extremists".

Footage circulating on social media showed a large crowd carrying Afghanistan's national flag, breaching the fence of the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, and removing Pakistan's flag.

According to various Pakistani media reports, the attackers were reportedly Afghan nationals who pelted the consulate with stones during their protest.

"We have conveyed our serious concerns [over the attack on Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt]," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

The spokesperson condemned the attack and urged German authorities to take action and arrest those involved.

"Pakistan strongly condemns yesterday’s attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, and the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular mission," Baloch stated.

Baloch emphasized that under the Vienna Convention of 1963, it is the host country's responsibility to protect the sanctity of consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats.

"In yesterday’s incident, the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its cons