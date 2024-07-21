Search

Pakistan

Pakistan summons German ambassador over attack on consulate in Frankfurt

Web Desk
09:11 PM | 21 Jul, 2024
Attack on pakistani consulate in Frankfurt
Source: Social media

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Sunday summoned Germany's ambassador to Islamabad, Alfred Grannas, to express concern over an attack on its consulate in Frankfurt by what it described as a "gang of extremists".

Footage circulating on social media showed a large crowd carrying Afghanistan's national flag, breaching the fence of the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, and removing Pakistan's flag.

According to various Pakistani media reports, the attackers were reportedly Afghan nationals who pelted the consulate with stones during their protest.

"We have conveyed our serious concerns [over the attack on Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt]," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

The spokesperson condemned the attack and urged German authorities to take action and arrest those involved.

"Pakistan strongly condemns yesterday’s attack by a gang of extremists on its consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, and the failure of the German authorities to protect the sanctity and security of the premises of its consular mission," Baloch stated.

Baloch emphasized that under the Vienna Convention of 1963, it is the host country's responsibility to protect the sanctity of consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats.

"In yesterday’s incident, the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its cons

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:11 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Pakistan summons German ambassador over attack on consulate in ...

07:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

German Consulate Karachi launches dedicated visa section for ...

06:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Pakistan's winning streak continues at World Junior Team Squash ...

05:34 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Air ambulance service debuts in Pakistan, first test saves life in ...

03:39 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Man arrested for chaining children in Lahore after wife leaves

03:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev lauds PM Shehbaz, Pakistani media ...

Pakistan

12:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

University of Okara takes legal action as explicit video goes viral

10:02 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Seven Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia this year as total tally ...

10:15 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud's leaked audio call exposes terror group's ...

11:28 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Osama bin Laden's close aid arrested by CTD in Lahore

05:36 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Govt announces boycott of Israeli products after successful ...

05:36 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

4G, 3G mobile data users facing WhatsApp disruption in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

10:45 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Mukesh Ambani's wealth grows by Rs25,000 crore after Anant-Radhika marriage, but how?

Gold & Silver

11:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan takes a dip for 2nd day

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.35 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: