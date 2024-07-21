Bangladesh students say protest will continue despite Supreme Court ruling

A Bangladeshi student group, whose demonstrations against civil service hiring rules have led to significant nationwide unrest, announced on Sunday that it would continue its protests despite a Supreme Court ruling that partially met their demands.
"We won't call off our protests until the government issues an order reflecting our demands," a spokesman for Students Against Discrimination said.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh's top court removed most of the quotas on government jobs that had sparked student-led protests, resulting in at least 139 deaths, according to local media reports.
The court's Appellate Division overturned a lower court order that had reinstated the quotas, ruling that 93% of government jobs would now be open to candidates based on merit, without quotas.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government had abolished the quota system in 2018, but the lower court reinstated it last month, triggering the protests and a subsequent government crackdown.
It was unclear how the protesters would respond to the Supreme Court decision.
Immediately after the ruling, streets near the apex court were quiet, and army teams were deployed throughout the capital, Dhaka, according to a Reuters witness.
Earlier in the day, local media reported scattered clashes between protesters and security forces.
The government extended a curfew as authorities prepared for the Supreme Court hearing on the job quotas.
Soldiers patrolled the streets of Dhaka, the center of the demonstrations that had escalated into clashes between protesters and security forces.
Internet and text message services in Bangladesh have been suspended since Thursday, cutting off communication as police cracked down on protesters who defied a ban on public gatherings.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.