Air ambulance service debuts in Pakistan, first test saves life in Mianwali

LAHORE - In a historic first for Pakistan, the country has introduced a "Golden Hour" air ambulance service, extending critical emergency care to ordinary citizens.

The new service was recently put to the test when 40-year-old Haleema Bibi from Mianwali suffered severe injuries after falling from a roof. Given her critical condition, immediate transfer to a major hospital was essential. The District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Mianwali's surgeons recommended urgent relocation to Rawalpindi for advanced treatment.

Upon receiving the call for assistance, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif swiftly facilitated Haleema Bibi's transfer via the newly launched air ambulance service. Under the supervision of Dr. Razon Nasir, medical professionals successfully performed an operation on Haleema Bibi in Rawalpindi.

The trial run of the air ambulance service enabled the prompt evacuation of Haleema Bibi from Mianwali to Rawalpindi, significantly impacting her survival chances.

Haleema Bibi's family expressed profound gratitude towards the Chief Minister, calling her a "blessing" and praying for her continued success. In a message to the family, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, "He who saves one life, saves all of humanity. I acted on the command of Allah and am grateful that we were able to help. My heartfelt wish is to alleviate the suffering of every citizen."

The Chief Minister also appealed to the nation to pray for Haleema Bibi's swift recovery and for the continued success of this groundbreaking initiative.