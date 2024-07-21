Search

Pakistan

Air ambulance service debuts in Pakistan, first test saves life in Mianwali

05:34 PM | 21 Jul, 2024
air ambulance

LAHORE -  In a historic first for Pakistan, the country has introduced a "Golden Hour" air ambulance service, extending critical emergency care to ordinary citizens.

The new service was recently put to the test when 40-year-old Haleema Bibi from Mianwali suffered severe injuries after falling from a roof. Given her critical condition, immediate transfer to a major hospital was essential. The District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Mianwali's surgeons recommended urgent relocation to Rawalpindi for advanced treatment.

Upon receiving the call for assistance, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif swiftly facilitated Haleema Bibi's transfer via the newly launched air ambulance service. Under the supervision of Dr. Razon Nasir, medical professionals successfully performed an operation on Haleema Bibi in Rawalpindi.

The trial run of the air ambulance service enabled the prompt evacuation of Haleema Bibi from Mianwali to Rawalpindi, significantly impacting her survival chances.

Haleema Bibi's family expressed profound gratitude towards the Chief Minister, calling her a "blessing" and praying for her continued success. In a message to the family, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, "He who saves one life, saves all of humanity. I acted on the command of Allah and am grateful that we were able to help. My heartfelt wish is to alleviate the suffering of every citizen."

The Chief Minister also appealed to the nation to pray for Haleema Bibi's swift recovery and for the continued success of this groundbreaking initiative.

Pakistan

05:34 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Air ambulance service debuts in Pakistan, first test saves life in ...

03:39 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Man arrested for chaining children in Lahore after wife leaves

03:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev lauds PM Shehbaz, Pakistani media ...

03:05 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Shafqat Mahmood announces retirement from politics

01:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Punjab announces permanent positions for 3,000 Nurses

12:34 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Dua Zehra's custody battle ends as court rules in favour of parents

Pakistan

12:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

University of Okara takes legal action as explicit video goes viral

10:02 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Seven Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia this year as total tally ...

10:15 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud's leaked audio call exposes terror group's ...

11:28 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Osama bin Laden's close aid arrested by CTD in Lahore

05:36 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Govt announces boycott of Israeli products after successful ...

08:06 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Woman allegedly cuts throats of three children in Abbottabad

Advertisement

Latest

05:34 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Air ambulance service debuts in Pakistan, first test saves life in Mianwali

Gold & Silver

11:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan takes a dip for 2nd day

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.35 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: