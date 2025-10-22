Price of Ghee, Oil, and Sugar jump higher in Pakistan as inflation bites

LAHORE – Inflation-weary people are feeling the pinch as prices of essential commodities have moved up. First-grade ghee and cooking oil are now priced at Rs582 per liter/kilogram after Rs10increase, while second-grade ghee and oil have climbed to Rs540 per liter/kilogram.

Sugar prices have also been affected, increasing by Rs2, bringing the cost to Rs179 per kilogram.

Market analysts say the rise is due to supply chain pressures and increasing global commodity rates, warning consumers to brace for further fluctuations in daily necessities.

Residents expressed concern over the hikes, with many stating that rising food costs are making household budgeting more challenging. Authorities have assured monitoring of the market to prevent any unfair practices that could worsen the burden on consumers.

Tomato prices also surged to Rs500–700 per kilogram, far above the official rate of Rs368 per kg. Retailers blame rising wholesale costs and a shortage caused by closed trade routes with Afghanistan, with areas like Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Burns Road seeing the highest prices.