PCB’s medical chief resigns after PSL 6 marred with COVID-19

07:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
KARACHI - Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director of Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem submitted his resignations to Chairman Ehsan Mani over his failure to prevent players taking part in the PSL 6 from novel coronavirus due to poor management of biosecure bubble. 

The PCB spokesperson saidthat the PCB chairman and chief executive Wasim Khan will take final decision about approving the resignation. Local media said that decision is likely to be taken on Monday. 

The spokesperson added that if the resignation is accepted by the PCB then Dr Saleem will serve a month-long notice period. He said that the medical head of the PCB will cooperate with the investigators, who are probe how the virus entered the biosecure bubble, during this period

Dr Saleem had been facing criticism since the PCB delayed the PSL 6 due to COVID-19 cases.

