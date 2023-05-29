Another Indian actress leaves the entertainment industry for Islam

Dipika Kakkar rose to prominence as she became an integral part of Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka, transforming into a household name. Her incredible talent and endearing presence garnered an overwhelming amount of admiration and adoration from viewers. The immense popularity she attained on the show led to its remarkable success and subsequent creation of a sequel.

After embracing Islam prior to her marriage to co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018, the actress changed her name to Faiza.

Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim shared the joyous news of his wife's pregnancy. In a recent interview with Indian media, she expressed her excitement about her first pregnancy and the imminent arrival of their baby. Despite having worked in the entertainment industry from a young age, she revealed her decision to step away from acting.

Having spent around 10 to 15 years in the field, the forer actress disclosed that once she became pregnant, she conveyed to Ibrahim her desire to quit acting and embrace the role of a homemaker. She expressed her intention to focus on her family and relish the experience of being a housewife.

The 36-year-old's decision marks a significant transition in her life and highlights her dedication to her new role as she embarks on the journey of motherhood.

Indian actresses Sana Khan, wife of Mufti Anas, and Zaira Wasim are also notable examples of former actresses who embraced Islam and subsequently chose to distance themselves from the Bollywood entertainment industry.

After embracing their new faith, both Sana and Zaira made the decision to prioritize their spiritual journey and personal beliefs over their careers in acting. By making such bold decisions, they have become inspirations for those seeking to navigate the delicate balance between faith and professional aspirations in the demanding world of Bollywood.