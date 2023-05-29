Saba Qamar dances to Pasoori in latest BTS video

Saba Qamar, a prominent actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to leave a lasting impression with her captivating charm and remarkable talent.

Her noteworthy performances and versatility have established her as one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses, serving as an inspiration for aspiring artists. Beyond her successful television series, Saba has also become the face of renowned brands and graced the runway as a showstopper for esteemed fashion designers. Her ability to effortlessly command attention and create buzz has solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with.

In a recent development, Qamar teased her upcoming project, leaving fans eager for more. Showcasing her impeccable style, she took a white saree and added a chic twist with statement silver accessories and a captivating hairstyle.

The behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot revealed a vibrant and energetic atmosphere, with the Cheekh star joyfully grooving and singing along to Ali Sethi's chart-topping track Pasoori, which took the industry by storm last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.