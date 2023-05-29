WATCH — Saba Qamar's breathtaking avatar steals the spotlight

Pakistani entertainment industry's top notch actress, Saba Qamar, is a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to her charm and grandeur, the Fraud star manages to make headlines every now and then.
Apart from her illustrious career in television and film with a number of commercially and critically successful projects including Cheekh, Baghi, Kamli, Manto, Hindi Medium, Maat, and Na Katro Pankh Mere —to name a few — Qamar also posed for a number of brands earning her the reputation as one of the most sought after faces in the modelling industry.
Most recently, the Sangat star posed for yet another creative project which managed to sway social media users.
Giving a chic spin to a white saree with statement silver accessories and an eye-catching hairdo, Qamar donned the white saree look better than Gangubai's signature look.
Taking to Instagram to share a bunch of stories and reel to tease her fans about her upcoming project, the star noted, "My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style."
"Jins- coming soon!" she announced.
Social media users including actor Sana Fakhar lauded the diva for effortlessly pulling off the look.
On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
