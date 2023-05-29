WATCH — Saba Qamar's breathtaking avatar steals the spotlight

Pakistani entertainment industry's top notch actress, Saba Qamar, is a force to be reckoned with. Thanks to her charm and grandeur, the Fraud star manages to make headlines every now and then.

Apart from her illustrious career in television and film with a number of commercially and critically successful projects including Cheekh, Baghi, Kamli, Manto, Hindi Medium, Maat, and Na Katro Pankh Mere —to name a few — Qamar also posed for a number of brands earning her the reputation as one of the most sought after faces in the modelling industry.

Most recently, the Sangat star posed for yet another creative project which managed to sway social media users.

Giving a chic spin to a white saree with statement silver accessories and an eye-catching hairdo, Qamar donned the white saree look better than Gangubai's signature look.

Taking to Instagram to share a bunch of stories and reel to tease her fans about her upcoming project, the star noted, "My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style."

"Jins- coming soon!" she announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

http://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-05-29/saba-qamar-s-breathtaking-avatar-steals-the-spotlight/1685304336-4096.mp4

http://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-05-29/saba-qamar-s-breathtaking-avatar-steals-the-spotlight-1685304339.9271.mp4

http://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-05-29/saba-qamar-s-breathtaking-avatar-steals-the-spotlight-1685304342-7572.mp4

http://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-05-29/saba-qamar-s-breathtaking-avatar-steals-the-spotlight-1685304353-7614.mp4

http://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-05-29/saba-qamar-s-breathtaking-avatar-steals-the-spotlight-1685304356.8021.mp4

Social media users including actor Sana Fakhar lauded the diva for effortlessly pulling off the look.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.