First two monkeypox patients in Pakistan recover from illness

ISLAMABAD – The first two monkeypox cases reported in Pakistan last week have recovered from the virus.

Officials of the Federal Ministry of Health said on Sunday that a man deported from Saudi Arabia was under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and he has been discharged.

The other patient, who was quarantined at home, was said to be in a stable condition.

According to experts on infectious diseases, many cases of "chickenpox" are being reported in Pakistan. They said that people are mistaking the cases of chickenpox as monkeypox. They urged the health ministry to take notice of the increasing cases of smallpox.

Two new cases of monkeypox have been reported at the Lahore General Hospital, the hospital administration said on Sunday.

The hospital administration said that suspected patients had been hospitalised for the last two days.

As per details, one of the suspected patients was a female and the other was a male. Their symptoms include fever and red spots. One of them also had blisters on the body.

There are no further details available as to where the patients contracted the virus or whether they were travellers.

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) assured Pakistan of help in containing the monkeypox virus. Pakistani authorities had reportedly decided to approach WHO for vaccines.

In a statement, WHO said it had been working and probing the spread of the virus alongside Pakistan's government, as the situation continues to evolve.