PCB unveils Champions Tournaments to elevate Pakistan's domestic cricket

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board came up with new idea to bridge gap between domestic and international cricket, enhance competitiveness, and improve earning opportunities for emerging talents.

PCB unveiled three new Champions tournaments for the 2024-25 domestic season.

The new tournaments include the Champions One-Day Cup, Champions T20 Cup, and Champions First-Class Cup. These will be in addition to the existing National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, President’s Trophy, President’s Cup, and HBL Pakistan Super League 2025.

The upcoming domestic season will start from September 1, 2024, and will continue till August 5, 2025, featuring 261 matches across eight senior men’s tournaments. This marks an increase from the 203 matches played in the previous season.

As per PCB update, each tournament will have five teams who will play in a double-league format. Around 150 top domestic players and centrally contracted players will be eligible for selection.

Each team will be mentored by a former Pakistan cricket star, with additional details to be revealed. Teams will have access to dedicated High Performance Centres in various cities for training.

Champions One-Day Cup will start the season from September 1-29, and the Champions First-Class Cup will conclude it from May 28 to August 5. Additionally, there will be 11 development tournaments to provide young players with ample opportunities to advance their careers.