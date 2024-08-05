Suzuki GD 110s, GS-150 latest price in Pakistan August 2024

Despite strong grip of Honda, and other entry-level bikes, Suzuki remained among notable presence in country's two-wheeler market with a diverse range of models including GD 110s and GS-150.

The bikes lineup includes high-performance bikes like series. For those seeking a versatile and comfortable ride, GD110 and GS-150 offer smooth rides. These bikes provides reliable and fuel-efficient models but are over-priced.

Suzuki GD110 Price in Pakistan

In August 2024, Suzuki GD 110s price stands at Rs352,000.

Suzuki GS-150 Price in Pakistan

Suzuki GS 150 price stands at Rs382,000 in August 2024.

Suzuki Bikes Installment Plans in Pakistan

Suzuki itself and several commercial banks are offering these bikes on easy installments.