World Bank to give $8.7b to Pakistan in five years

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank will give $8.7 billion to Pakistan in the next five years, it is learnt.

According to the Economic Affairs Division, the World Bank will provide these funds for various development projects. Currently, 58 projects are underway in Pakistan with the cooperation of the World Bank, with a total cost of $14.8 billion. So far, Pakistan has received $6.16 billion.

The Economic Affairs Division stated that the World Bank will provide an additional $8.7 billion in loans by 2029, including $1 billion in additional financing for the Dasu Hydropower Project Phase One and $700 million for the Dasu Transmission Line project. The Dasu Hydropower Stage One project will receive $584 million.

Furthermore, $500 million will be provided for the Sindh Flood Emergency Restoration Project, and another $500 million for housing projects in Sindh. The Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project is expected to receive $460 million, while a $450 million project for hydropower and renewable energy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is also included.

Additionally, $400 million will be allocated for expenditures and development projects in KP, and another $400 million will be given for higher education development projects. A $440 million project for water supply in rural areas of Punjab, $390 million for the Tarbela IV Extension project, $300 million for rural access projects in KP, and $258 million for the National Health Support Project Phase One are also included.