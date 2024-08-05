Search

Pakistan

PTI lawmaker Mumtaz Mustafa passes away in Islamabad

Web Desk
01:13 PM | 5 Aug, 2024
PTI lawmaker Mumtaz Mustafa passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Mumtaz Mustafa died of heart attack in the capital city Islamabad on Monday.

MNA Mumtaz Mustafa, who hailed from Rahimyar Khan, was at Parliament Lodges in the federal capital when he suffered a heart attack and could not survive.

After demise of Mr Mustafa, National Assembly session slated to be held for today was postponed without any proceedings.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and PTI leaders expressed deep condolences, praising Mustafa’s contributions. Malik Amir Dogar suggested that Mustafa's death may have been influenced by mental stress, noting that Mustafa felt safer in Parliament Lodges due to fears of arrest if he returned to his constituency.

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s father dies of heart attack 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

01:13 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

PTI lawmaker Mumtaz Mustafa passes away in Islamabad

12:02 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Dr. Shahid Siddique’s son confesses to hiring shooter for ...

11:36 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

NHMP Patrol Officer JPO Written Test Results, Merit List 2024

11:14 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Is PTA banning cloned, IMEI patched mobile phones in Pakistan?

10:24 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorms to lash Sindh capital ...

10:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Massive corruption scandal hits Islamabad Club as Auditor General ...

Pakistan

04:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Private hospital owner shot dead in broad daylight outside Lahore ...

10:42 AM | 3 Aug, 2024

Check Updated list of illegal housing societies in Lahore by LDA

09:57 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to expedite work on TAPI pipeline project

11:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan approves privatisation plan for 24 loss-making state entities

06:28 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Online taxi driver allegedly assaults female passenger in Lahore

08:59 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

PIA initiates action against 'General Bajwa's brother'

Advertisement

Latest

01:46 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Anti-immigration protests shake up UK with multiple casualties: Details inside

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 5 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.80 186.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: