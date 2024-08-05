PTI lawmaker Mumtaz Mustafa passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Mumtaz Mustafa died of heart attack in the capital city Islamabad on Monday.

MNA Mumtaz Mustafa, who hailed from Rahimyar Khan, was at Parliament Lodges in the federal capital when he suffered a heart attack and could not survive.

After demise of Mr Mustafa, National Assembly session slated to be held for today was postponed without any proceedings.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and PTI leaders expressed deep condolences, praising Mustafa’s contributions. Malik Amir Dogar suggested that Mustafa's death may have been influenced by mental stress, noting that Mustafa felt safer in Parliament Lodges due to fears of arrest if he returned to his constituency.