Punjab offers 10pc discount on Car Token Tax Payments; Here's how to avail this offer

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55 Euro EUR 301.6 303.65 UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35 U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.4 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.6 Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186 Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05 Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206 China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8 Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36 Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65 New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34 Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09 Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4 Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9 Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55 Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65



