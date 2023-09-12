PMDC releases MDCAT merit list 2023

KARACHI – The preliminary merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been made public by the Pakistan Medical Council.

Many applicants from all around Pakistan showed up and took the MDCAT exam for MBBS and BDS admission 2023 and they can now get the PMC merit list for the 2023 MBBS and BDS admissions.

Only those who qualify for the merit list will be given the opportunity to enroll. Meanwhile, 14 reciprocal seats are reserved by PMC this year.

PMC told students that applications for vacant seats have been scrutinized in terms of the vacant seats policy announced by PMC and merit lists for vacant seats in public medical and dental colleges have been issued.

PMC said students placed on merit lists are requested to report to the respective college to submit their documents and fee to the college within three days.

Council asked colleges to verify HSSC marks and academic credentials of each student at the time of admission.

Those candidates who have registered in public sector medical colleges can now access the merit lists by clicking on this link.