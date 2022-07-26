Pakistan hikes electricity price by Rs3.50 per unit
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved an Rs3.5 per unit increase in the power tariff amid sky-rocketing inflation in the country.
Power Minister Khurram Dastgir announced this Tuesday while addressing a presser on the federal cabinet decisions related to electricity tariffs. The PML-N leader, who was flanked by State Petroleum Minister Musadik Masood Malik, said the cabinet approved the hike in electricity tariff on the condition that it will not affect poor consumers.
Splitting the users into two categories, Dastgir said the cabinet decision would not impact those whose bills remain below 50 or 100 units.
The power minister added that there will be another increase of 3.50 rupees per unit from next month whilst in the month of October, the tariff will be increased by ninety paisa per unit.
Lamenting PTI government strategies, the PML-N leader said the Imran Khan-led government did not announce the decision taken to rebase the tariff.
Dastgir added that the economy would be stable by the end of this year as it would sign agreements with global lenders.
Acting governor SBP dismisses impression that ... 06:41 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – State Bank of Pakistan Acting Governor Dr Murtaza Syed addressed the financial situation and also ...
The recent hike comes on the heels of the heavy monsoon season, which has wreaked havoc in parts of the country.
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- PAKvSL: Sri Lanka in strong position with lead of 323 runs against ...06:04 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan hikes electricity price by Rs3.50 per unit05:18 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Nazish Jahangir opens up about Mohsin Abbas controversy04:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Zara Noor Abbas wins hearts with latest video03:16 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Maaya Khan shares two cents on cosmetic surgeries02:22 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022