Pakistan hikes electricity price by Rs3.50 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved an Rs3.5 per unit increase in the power tariff amid sky-rocketing inflation in the country.

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir announced this Tuesday while addressing a presser on the federal cabinet decisions related to electricity tariffs. The PML-N leader, who was flanked by State Petroleum Minister Musadik Masood Malik, said the cabinet approved the hike in electricity tariff on the condition that it will not affect poor consumers.

Splitting the users into two categories, Dastgir said the cabinet decision would not impact those whose bills remain below 50 or 100 units.

The power minister added that there will be another increase of 3.50 rupees per unit from next month whilst in the month of October, the tariff will be increased by ninety paisa per unit.

Lamenting PTI government strategies, the PML-N leader said the Imran Khan-led government did not announce the decision taken to rebase the tariff.

Dastgir added that the economy would be stable by the end of this year as it would sign agreements with global lenders.

Acting governor SBP dismisses impression that ... 06:41 PM | 24 Jul, 2022 ISLAMABAD – State Bank of Pakistan Acting Governor Dr Murtaza Syed addressed the financial situation and also ...

The recent hike comes on the heels of the heavy monsoon season, which has wreaked havoc in parts of the country.