Big increase in Cement Price adds pressure to already Rising Construction Costs

ISLAMABAD – The cost of construction in Pakistan continues to rise as cement prices add pressure on builders, developers, and homeowners alike. As per latest data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), cement prices saw further increases last week, particularly in northern regions, intensifying concerns over escalating construction budgets.

For April 2025, average cement prices in northern Pakistan moved to Rs 1,425 per bag.

Lahore now has highest cement prices in the country at around Rs1500 per bag. Price in other cities hovers around Rs 1,450.

Contractors and real estate developers warn that the rising cost of cement is directly impacting the overall expense of construction projects. Ahead of budget, the construction sector braces for further challenges, hoping that the price volatility does not derail growth in one of Pakistan’s most crucial economic sectors.