Maryam Nawaz sees end of PTI’s rule ‘in days’
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed on Tuesday that the days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s government are numbered due to its poor performance.
The PML-N leader stated this while talking to media outside the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
She said that the performance of the government could not be termed bad as there is nothing to judge, adding that public will soon get rid of the incompetent government.
Maryam highlighted that the government’s spokesperson did not speak about the issues including inflation, unemployment and Murree tragedy.
While talking about the Murree tragedy, she urged the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to respond to the incident, in which 23 people froze to death, as the government was attempted to hide its incompetence.
She said that the PML-N was stood like a rock behind former prime minister Nawaz Sharif despite facing several trials and cases.
The PML-N stalwart said that it is only a matter of days, not months or weeks, before PTI is sent packing.
Maryam Nawaz asks ex-CJP Nisar who ... 04:18 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday held a detailed presser following the ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Mohammad Hasnain to undergo bowling test after action questioned by ...06:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Over dozen killed as Saudi-led coalition targets Houthis in Yemen ...06:07 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- PTI believes in free, fair and transparent LB in AJK: Tanveer Ilyas05:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
-
- Maryam Nawaz sees end of PTI’s rule ‘in days’05:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Ushna Shah leaves fans stunned with latest video05:15 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui takes a hilarious jibe at Humayun Saeed04:17 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin share stunning portrait from Kartarpur03:46 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021