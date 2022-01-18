Maryam Nawaz sees end of PTI’s rule ‘in days’

05:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed on Tuesday that the days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s government are numbered due to its poor performance.

The PML-N leader stated this while talking to media outside the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

She said that the performance of the government could not be termed bad as there is nothing to judge, adding that public will soon get rid of the incompetent government.

Maryam highlighted that the government’s spokesperson did not speak about the issues including inflation, unemployment and Murree tragedy.

While talking about the Murree tragedy, she urged the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to respond to the incident, in which 23 people froze to death, as the government was attempted to hide its incompetence.

She said that the PML-N was stood like a rock behind former prime minister Nawaz Sharif despite facing several trials and cases.

The PML-N stalwart said that it is only a matter of days, not months or weeks, before PTI is sent packing.

