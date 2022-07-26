Jennifer Lopez celebrates 53rd birthday with nude photoshoot
Happy birthday Jennifer Lopez! The global star celebrated her 53rd birthday on Sunday and marked her big day by enjoying a romantic stroll in Paris with her new husband, Ben Affleck.

Apart from strolling hand-in-hand in Paris with her husband, the Selena star rang her birthday like a true blue fashionista as she bared it all and announced the release of JLo Body in addition to her skincare line.

The Marry Me star shared a nude photo of herself and wrote "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"

"Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty", JLo captioned.

Moreover, the newlyweds Lopez and Affleck have been spotted all over Paris in recent days with their respective kids, including her twins Emme and Max, 14, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas wedding on July 16 at A Little White Chapel.

