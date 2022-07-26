PAKvSL: Sri Lanka in strong position with lead of 323 runs against Pakistan

GALLE – Sri Lanka amassed a 323-run lead with five wickets still in hand while Pakistan bracing for another big fourth innings chase on day three of the second Test match at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Babar-led squad managed to get four wickets in the second session to limit Sri Lanka on 109/4 however the hosts still maintained a commanding lead over the tourists before Tea.

The Lions underwent a depressing start to their second inning as both openers were returned on a mere 47-run total.

Play has been stopped due to bad light ☁️



Sri Lanka are 176-5 as they lead by 323 runs 🏏#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/8QSyz8RO4M — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 26, 2022

Young Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah drew the first blood as he dismissed Niroshan Dickwella on 15 while Osahada Fernando fell prey to Yasir Shah after he scored 19 runs.

Kusal Mendis was then outclassed Mohammad Nawaz after his 30-ball knock of 15 runs. All-rounder Agha Salman then bowled Angelo Mathew on 35 after he raised a 41-run fifth-wicket partnership along with Dinesh Chadimal.

Earlier, in the first session, Right-Handed Ramesh Mendis completed a five-wicket haul while Prabath Jayasuriya bagged three as Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for 231 in the first innings to bolster their position in the second Test.

Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali put up a brief resistance to move the total to 223 from the overnight score of 191 before Lankan seamers picked three back-to-back wickets. The duo only managed to score 31 runs together before Hassan fell to Jayasuriya.

Mendis got crucial wickets to finish with 5-47 in the first innings whereas Jayasuriya bagged three wickets while Asitha Fernando and Dhananjaya de Silva took one scalp each.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0.