Electricity in just Rs200 per household in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa village

People can get uninterrupted power supply for Rs200 per month in Brashmanal, a far-flung village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner District.
Shaukat Hussain, a 30-year-old resident of the same village, deserves praise for this cost-effective approach. He cleverly invested Rs100,000 to build a hydroelectric power plant in his hamlet.
The community has avoided the electricity problems that afflict most of the nation despite its isolated position and a lack of certain basic amenities.
Even though they are not linked to the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) grid, the people of Brashmanal are unconcerned.
A local newspaper quoted a resident as saying, "Our community is remote, but we've managed to replace the gloom with brilliant lights. It just costs Rs200 each month and is dependable and inexpensive.''
The 100 families' income is utilised to pay for the upkeep of the plant. "We started this project to help our villagers save money on electricity," Hussain said. It is not practical to give it away for free because of expenditure on maintenance.
The hydropower plant also powers a mill that makes flour, which helps the neighbourhood even more.
Hussain believes that with government assistance, more of these small hydropower plants may be built.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
