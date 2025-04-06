Us Congress Delegation To Visit Pakistan For Key Bilateral Talks

ISLAMABAD – A delegation from the US Congress will pay an important visit to Pakistan from April 10 to 15.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and senior political and military leadership of Pakistan.

According to reports, Congressmen General Jack Bergman and Tom Suozzi will lead the delegation. The team will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and leaders of various political parties.

The delegation will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where they will be briefed on the latest situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The U.S. delegation will visit the Kartarpur Corridor and pay respects at the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States. Key agenda items will include economy, trade, defense and military cooperation, and education.