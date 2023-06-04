Hamza Ali Abbasi 'excited' for 'Jaan e Jahan' opposite Ayeza Khan

One of Pakistani television industry's most favourite on-screen couples, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, is back to treat their fans.

Abbasi, who was last seen in Alif (2019) and Mann Mayal (2016), had graced the the silver screen during the four year break from television, but luckily, the Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley star will be seen opposite Ayeza Khan soon.

At a recent star studded event of the grand launch party of Paragon Salon's fifth branch in DHA, Lahore, Abbasi spoke about his upcoming project, a drama serial titled Jaan e Jahan, and expressed that he is very "excited" for his comeback adding that the "production is in line with his beliefs and values."

The drama is reportedly directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, written by Rida Bilal, and produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz's production label, Next Level Entertainment.

On social media platforms, Khan shared, "So excited to announce my new project Jaan-e-Jahan!" adding, "This one is going to be big Insha Allah. Reuniting with Hamza Ali Abbasi 10 years after our mega-hit, Pyarey Afzal. So excited to work with my favorite costar once again!"

Abbasi too shared, "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed," "coming soon on a TV screen near you!" he added.

The release date is yet to be confirmed.

Social media users showed a positive response to the news expressing their impatience to watch Khan and Abbasi sharing the screen once again.

On the work front, Abbasi was recently seen in the blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Alif and Mann Mayal.

He will next be seen in Kambakht.