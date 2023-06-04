Search

Lifestyle

Hamza Ali Abbasi 'excited' for 'Jaan e Jahan' opposite Ayeza Khan

Noor Fatima 09:07 PM | 4 Jun, 2023
Hamza Ali Abbasi 'excited' for 'Jaan e Jahan' opposite Ayeza Khan
Source: File Photo

One of Pakistani television industry's most favourite on-screen couples, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, is back to treat their fans.

Abbasi, who was last seen in Alif (2019) and Mann Mayal (2016), had graced the the silver screen during the four year break from television, but luckily, the Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley star will be seen opposite Ayeza Khan soon.

At a recent star studded event of the grand launch party of Paragon Salon's fifth branch in DHA, Lahore, Abbasi spoke about his upcoming project, a drama serial titled Jaan e Jahan, and expressed that he is very "excited" for his comeback adding that the "production is in line with his beliefs and values."

The drama is reportedly directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, written by Rida Bilal, and produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz's production label, Next Level Entertainment.

On social media platforms, Khan shared, "So excited to announce my new project Jaan-e-Jahan!" adding, "This one is going to be big Insha Allah. Reuniting with Hamza Ali Abbasi 10 years after our mega-hit, Pyarey Afzal. So excited to work with my favorite costar once again!"

Abbasi too shared, "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed," "coming soon on a TV screen near you!" he added.

The release date is yet to be confirmed.

Social media users showed a positive response to the news expressing their impatience to watch Khan and Abbasi sharing the screen once again.

On the work front, Abbasi was recently seen in the blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Alif and Mann Mayal.

He will next be seen in Kambakht.

Hamza Ali Abbasi addresses allegations of playing religion card

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

'THIRTY forever': Birthday wishes pour in for Bilal Abbas Khan

08:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Mohib Mirza to star with Mahira Khan in upcoming drama 'Razia'

04:40 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Inside the star-studded trailer launch of 'Teri Meri Kahaniyaan' starring Mehwish Hayat and Wahaj Ali

07:28 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Asim Abbasi takes over helm of British Muslim horror comedy 'Count Abdulla'

10:11 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Kubra Khan speaks candidly about her item song in 'Superstar'

10:02 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Joyland star Alina Khan wins Miss Trans Pakistan 2023

08:20 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Yumna, Wahaj grace Abdullah Kadwani's daughter's birthday party

09:30 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 4, 2023

09:18 AM | 4 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 4, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927 936
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 4, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: