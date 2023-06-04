Hamza Ali Abbasi 'excited' for 'Jaan e Jahan' opposite Ayeza Khan

One of Pakistani television industry's most favourite on-screen couples, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, is back to treat their fans.
Abbasi, who was last seen in Alif (2019) and Mann Mayal (2016), had graced the the silver screen during the four year break from television, but luckily, the Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley star will be seen opposite Ayeza Khan soon.
At a recent star studded event of the grand launch party of Paragon Salon's fifth branch in DHA, Lahore, Abbasi spoke about his upcoming project, a drama serial titled Jaan e Jahan, and expressed that he is very "excited" for his comeback adding that the "production is in line with his beliefs and values."
The drama is reportedly directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, written by Rida Bilal, and produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz's production label, Next Level Entertainment.
On social media platforms, Khan shared, "So excited to announce my new project Jaan-e-Jahan!" adding, "This one is going to be big Insha Allah. Reuniting with Hamza Ali Abbasi 10 years after our mega-hit, Pyarey Afzal. So excited to work with my favorite costar once again!"
Abbasi too shared, "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed," "coming soon on a TV screen near you!" he added.
The release date is yet to be confirmed.
Social media users showed a positive response to the news expressing their impatience to watch Khan and Abbasi sharing the screen once again.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Abbasi was recently seen in the blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Alif and Mann Mayal.
He will next be seen in Kambakht.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 4, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.