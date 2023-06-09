Tupac Shakur receives posthummous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES – The Hollywood Walk of Fame commemorated the legendary rapper, activist, and actor Tupac Shakur with a posthumous star on Wednesday.
The event gathered around 100 people, including his sister and fellow musicians, who spoke passionately about Tupac's enduring legacy worldwide.
Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, the sister of the late rapper, tearfully accepted the star on behalf of their family, recounting her older brother's lifelong dream of being honoured with a star in Hollywood.
"In his very first performance on the Apollo Theater stage at just 13 years old, before anyone knew his name, he held onto the dream of having a star right here on the Walk of Fame," expressed Sekyiwa Shakur, pausing between sentences to compose herself, her emotions evident in tears.
Tragically, Tupac's life was cut short in 1996 at the age of 25 when he was fatally shot in a drive-by incident in Las Vegas that remains unsolved to this day.
During the ceremony, members of Tupac's music group Outlawz, namely E.D.I. Mean (Malcolm Greenidge) and DJ Quik (David Marvin), were also present. E.D.I. Mean emphasized that Tupac's impact on the world was indelible, leaving a lasting mark on the hearts of his fans.
Among Tupac's most notable contributions is the iconic song "Dear Mama," a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Afeni Shakur.
Allen Hughes, director of the recent Hulu documentary "Dear Mama" centred around Tupac, highlighted the rapper's global influence. "You can find murals of him in Africa, Asia, South America, and Europe," Hughes remarked. "Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a worldwide symbol of rebellion, on par with luminaries such as Malcolm X and Che Guevara, inspiring activists to this day."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299.9
|303.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.5
|80.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.