Tupac Shakur receives posthummous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Web Desk 06:41 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

LOS ANGELES – The Hollywood Walk of Fame commemorated the legendary rapper, activist, and actor Tupac Shakur with a posthumous star on Wednesday.

The event gathered around 100 people, including his sister and fellow musicians, who spoke passionately about Tupac's enduring legacy worldwide.

Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, the sister of the late rapper, tearfully accepted the star on behalf of their family, recounting her older brother's lifelong dream of being honoured with a star in Hollywood.

"In his very first performance on the Apollo Theater stage at just 13 years old, before anyone knew his name, he held onto the dream of having a star right here on the Walk of Fame," expressed Sekyiwa Shakur, pausing between sentences to compose herself, her emotions evident in tears.

Tragically, Tupac's life was cut short in 1996 at the age of 25 when he was fatally shot in a drive-by incident in Las Vegas that remains unsolved to this day.

During the ceremony, members of Tupac's music group Outlawz, namely E.D.I. Mean (Malcolm Greenidge) and DJ Quik (David Marvin), were also present. E.D.I. Mean emphasized that Tupac's impact on the world was indelible, leaving a lasting mark on the hearts of his fans.

Among Tupac's most notable contributions is the iconic song "Dear Mama," a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Afeni Shakur.

Allen Hughes, director of the recent Hulu documentary "Dear Mama" centred around Tupac, highlighted the rapper's global influence. "You can find murals of him in Africa, Asia, South America, and Europe," Hughes remarked. "Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a worldwide symbol of rebellion, on par with luminaries such as Malcolm X and Che Guevara, inspiring activists to this day."

