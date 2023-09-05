Search

Pakistan's airports are getting e-gates: Here's how it would save passengers' time

Web Desk 10:44 PM | 5 Sep, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The airports across Pakistan are set to undergo a major transformation with the installation of e-gates, it emerged on Tuesday. 

The aviation regulator of the country, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) announced that Electronic gates (E-gates) will be installed at airports across Pakistan.

The installation of E-gates will facilitate travelers as it would eliminate their waiting time for getting boarding passes. 

With this transformation, flyers would be able to obtain their boarding cards through the E-gate by simply scanning their passport and tickets as the E-gates use the data embedded in the Passport’s biometric chip.

Media reports say that PCAA has initiated the first phase of the E-gate project in the three major international airports i.e. Islamabad Airport, Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore, and Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The project awaited by frequent flyers will be completed under the supervision of the Aviation Secretary and the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA).

Different stakeholders including the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others will be consulted on the issue.

The news comes weeks after the government announced outsourcing the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years and confirmed outsourcing the airports in Lahore and Karachi as well.

