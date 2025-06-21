Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza welcome baby boy, name him Vali Hasan Mirza

KARACHI – Pakistani showbiz actors Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza have confirmed the birth of their baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Sanam Saeed shared the joyful news with her fans, announcing that their son, Vali Hasan Mirza, was born on May 18, 2025.

In her heartfelt post, Sanam requested fans to remember her son in their prayers.

“Our hearts are full with love, wonder, and the tiniest little fingers —we welcome our son *Vali Hasan Mirza* into the world. Surrounded by love.

“All that is by the will of Allah — there is no power except through Him. Please keep our little one in your duas,’ read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)



The couple received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fellow celebrities and fans alike.

Actress Mawra Hocane commented, “What a lovely name,” and said she looks forward to meeting the little one soon. Actress Maryam Nafees also sent warm wishes under Sanam’s post, while fans continued to shower the couple with prayers and blessings.

Sanam had confirmed her pregnancy earlier on May 12, through an Instagram post on Mother’s Day, where she shared that she was about to embrace motherhood.

It is worth noting that Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza publicly confirmed their marriage in March 2023, marking a new chapter in their lives, now blessed with the arrival of their first child.