Mourners take out 8th Muharram processions across Pakistan
Web Desk
04:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Mourners take out 8th Muharram processions across Pakistan
Source: @basiitzargar (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – A large number of mourners took out processions country-wide amid tight security arrangements on Sunday.

The key procession will be taken out on Monday, and Tuesday on Ashura – the solemn day of mourning the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Muharram 8 processions include mourning rituals in which mourners dressed in black parade through the streets.

In wake of the security threat, the provincial administration in Punjab has decided to suspend cellular phone service on Monday and Tuesday while pillion riding on motorcycles has been banned in parts of the country.

In country’s largest city, the main procession of Muharram 8 starts from Nishtar Park at 1:30pm and will culminate after reaching Hasina Iraniyan Imambargah. Mourner will follow route covering Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mahfil Shah Khorasan, MA Janagh Road, Mansfield Street, Priddy Street and other areas.

Adjourning areas to the route were closed while Green Line bus rapid transport service was suspended for three days.

In Punjab capital Lahore, the 8th Muharram procession was taken out from Imambargah Darbar Hussain Mori Gate, which will cuminate at Lohari Gate by covering designated routes. Tight security arrangements have been made in Lahore.

Photo courtesy: social media

In the federal capital Islamabad, the procession of the 8th Muharram will begin at Jamiatul Murtaza in sector G-4/9.

In Hyderabad, mourning procession started at Tando Mir Mahmood which arrived at Hyderabad’s Talab number three.

In Quetta, several processions were being taken out in the city, while strict security arrangements had been made. The authorities suspended cellular phone service in the area.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz condemns campaign ridiculing ...
05:04 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Pakistan shows falling trend in Covid-19 cases
12:00 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Four killed, PTI MPA Malik Liaqat injured in ...
11:20 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
FIA summons PTI leaders, employees in prohibited ...
08:44 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
UAE plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistan as ...
11:55 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
Russian girl travels to Pakistan to marry love of ...
11:26 PM | 6 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Natasha Ali Lakhani’s new bold photos break the internet
03:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr