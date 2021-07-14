Babar Azam retains top spot in ICC’s batsmen ODI ranking

05:48 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Babar Azam retains top spot in ICC’s batsmen ODI ranking
Share

Pakistan skipper has widened lead over India’s Virat Kohli to retain the position of the number one ODI batsman in ICC ODI rankings with his power-packed innings against England at Edgbaston.

The 26-year-old made record-breaking 158 runs in the final match of the series, which Pakistan lost 3-0, achieving eight rating points to reach 873 point, 16 more than the held by Kohli.

The difference earlier stood at eight rating points when Babar Azam dethroned the Indian rival in April this year after attaining 865 points.

Kohli, who remained the number one ranked ODI batsman from August 2017 to April 2021, stands at second place with unchanged 857 rating points.

India's Rohit Sharma has secured third spot in the ICC Men's ranking with 825 rating points, New Zealand's Ross Taylor is in fourth with 801 rating points, while Australia's Aaron Finch stand at fifth place with 791 rating points.

PAKvENG – Babar Azam smashes two new ODI ... 09:19 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

LAHORE – Skipper Babar Azam Tuesday became the fastest batsman in the world to reach 14 One-day International ...

More From This Category
PAKvENG – England announces squad for T20I ...
06:16 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Twitter lashes out at Abdul Razzak over sexist ...
05:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
PM Imran set to embark on two-day official visit ...
02:12 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
School classes, Indoor dining suspended as COVID ...
01:40 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Taliban claims to control Spin Boldak border ...
12:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Nine Chinese among 13 killed in Upper Kohistan ...
10:25 AM | 14 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter lashes out at Abdul Razzak over sexist remarks directed at Nida Dar
05:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr