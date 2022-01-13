Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf to share screen together in upcoming drama
Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan and heartthrob Imran Ashraf have paired up for an upcoming drama serial and needless to say, the drama buffs are loving the fresh on-screen pairing.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou star and the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star are all set to pair up for an upcoming drama serial “Chaudhry and Sons”.

Penned by Saima Akram Chaudry, the upcoming drama will air on GEO TV in the upcoming Ramzan. As far as the story is concerned, “Chaudhry And Sons” will be a comedy serial.

However, the audience is anxiously waiting for some  BTS pictures or teasers to pop up on their screens soon.

On the work front, the drama serial Laapata was loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza Khan had been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti. 

