‘Shameless interference': Russia slams US for ‘regime change conspiracy’ in Pakistan

MOSCOW – Russian foreign office has lambasted the United States for being involved in an alleged conspiracy to overthrow the Imran Khan government.

Russian Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the political development in South Asian country ‘leaves no doubt’ that Washington intended to punish ‘disobedient’ Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kremlin issued the statement days after President Alvi dissolved the parliamentary assembly on the advice of Imran Khan who blamed US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu as the man behind interference in country's democratic process.

In a statement, Maria Zakharova said Moscow noted that President Dr Alvi dissolved the assembly on April 3 on the Prime Minister’s advice as well as the events preceding it.

It further added that soon after the announcement of the working visit of Imran Khan to Moscow on February 23-24 this year, the US and their partners began to exert rude pressure on the prime minister, demanding an ultimatum to cancel the trip.

Zakharova continued that PM Imran Khan nevertheless came to Russia, US Deputy Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu called the Pakistani ambassador in Washington and demanded that the visit be immediately interrupted, which was also rejected.

Quoting Pakistani media, the Russian official said that on March 7 this year, in a conversation with the Pakistani envoy, the high-ranking US official sharply condemned the balanced reaction of the Pakistani leadership to the events in Ukraine and made it clear that partnerships with the United States are possible only if Imran Khan is removed from power.

The recent event is another attempt of shameless US interference in the internal affairs of an independent state for its own selfish purposes, the statement said.

“We hope that Pakistani voters will be informed about these circumstances when they come to the elections, which should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly,” it concluded.