Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM postponed till April 16

LAHORE – Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly has adjourned the provincial assembly session which was due to be held for voting on the new Punjab chief minister following Buzdar’s resignation.

A notification issued by Dost Mohammad Mazari said the provincial assembly session has been adjourned till April 16. Without citing reasons for the postponement, Mazari adjourned the session for 10 days in the exercise of powers vested in him under Rule 25(b) of the Rules of the Procedures of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab 1997.

Reports suggest that the session was delayed as Prime Minister Imran Khan along with top PTI leaders arrived in the provincial capital amid a political crisis. Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Sheikh Rashid, Asad Umar were likely to meet Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the crucial vote.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leaders will exchange views with PTI leaders on contact with MPAs for the crucial CM vote.

To be elected as CM of the most populous region, a candidate will need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, PPP seven, and five are independent.

Punjab Assembly session occurred at the same time when a NA session was called to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan while neither of the two votes took place amid the constitutional crisis.

Aleem Khan's alleged leaked audio tape reveals ... 11:23 AM | 5 Apr, 2022 LAHORE – An alleged audio clip of Aleem Khan, a disgruntled leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has ...

Usman Buzdar earlier resigned on directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan who nominated Parvez Elahi, as the new chief executive of the province.