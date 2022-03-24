Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram all set to star in an original project for Urduflix
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's dreamy wedding was the talk of the town and later their whirlwind romance made headlines on social media.
This time around, the couple are setting the bars high with adorable relationship goals as they are gearing to star in an upcoming project together.
Taking to Instagram, the couple took to their social media handle and announced the happy news whilst expressing their excitement.
"I’m really excited to join hands with Urduflix for an exclusive Urduflix original project to be shot internationally. Something we have not done before! Will keep you guys posted with the details and the reveal!". the Jalan star captioned.
Earlier, Minal Khan and Ahsan Moshin tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12, 2021.
Is Minal Khan expecting her first child? 03:10 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the couple continue to ...
