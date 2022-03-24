Neelam Muneer's new dance video goes viral
Lollywood diva Neelam Muneer's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.
Now, the Dil Mom Ka Diya star has made a dazzling appearance at the promotions of her upcoming movie Chakkar alongside the cast and crew.
Styled to perfection, the 30-year-old was a sight to behold in a gorgeous ivory dress. She oozed panache and grace in the timeless fairy glam look.
However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her for her 'revealing' clothes while others were all praises of her fashion choices.
Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, the film Chakkar has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and is all set to release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.
The upcoming film has a star-studded cast including Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh and many more.
On the work front, Neelam has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Mohabbat Dagh Ki Soorat opposite Syed Jibran and Sami Khan.
